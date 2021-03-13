Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of -95.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

