Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,287. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

