Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $125.93 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.