Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.86 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

