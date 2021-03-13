Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

