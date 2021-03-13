Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,112,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89,971 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $2,865,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Newmont by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,076,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,477,000 after buying an additional 253,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Newmont by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 343,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 103,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,989 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

