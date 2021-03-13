Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

