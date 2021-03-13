Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,579 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. 71,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,340. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $92.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

