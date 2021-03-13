Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

