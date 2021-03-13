Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,615 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.