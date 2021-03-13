Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 8,563 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $171.55 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

