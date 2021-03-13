Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,903 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.