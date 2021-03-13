ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.24

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $1,200.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,159,849 coins and its circulating supply is 33,476,238 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

