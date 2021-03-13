SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the February 11th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

