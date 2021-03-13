Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.40% of Seacor worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seacor by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seacor news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,215 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $133,583.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $51,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,041,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,239 shares of company stock worth $6,448,090 in the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:CKH opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

