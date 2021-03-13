Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 41,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,915,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

STX opened at $76.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

