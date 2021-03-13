Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after buying an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,209,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,170,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

SEE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,071. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

