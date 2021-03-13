Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SOMLY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.30. Secom has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

