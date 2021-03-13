Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Down 48.5% in February

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the February 11th total of 291,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Shares of EYES stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Second Sight Medical Products has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.