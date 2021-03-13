Secret (SCRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.36 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00004994 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $213.30 million and $5.36 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00398910 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.53 or 0.05205266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,007,498 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.