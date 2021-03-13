Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading Up 97.8% Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $144,509.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00466280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00080091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00534172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

