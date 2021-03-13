Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the February 11th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,406. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Select Sands
Recommended Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.