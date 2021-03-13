Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the February 11th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,406. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

