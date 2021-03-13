Selfkey 1-Day Volume Tops $84.48 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $56.82 million and $84.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 92% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00047952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00646443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00035292 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,018,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.