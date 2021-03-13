Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMLR remained flat at $$107.00 on Friday. 6,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.01 million, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMLR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

