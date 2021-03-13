Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

SRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

