Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.83. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

