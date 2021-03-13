Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $54.38 million and $3.80 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.