Sentivate Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 150.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $58.03 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

