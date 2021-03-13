SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SESI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,483. SES Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

SES Solar Inc develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs.

