ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the February 11th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of ShiftPixy stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.
About ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
