ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the February 11th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

