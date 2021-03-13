Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Position Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.