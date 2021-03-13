ShipChain Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $669,478.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00663877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

