ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

SWAV opened at $112.21 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,166,820. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

