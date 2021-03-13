Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 239,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,989,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded down $17.27 on Friday, reaching $1,124.97. 6,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,269.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,101.56. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.55, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

