Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Decreases By 53.5%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the February 11th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $29,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,873,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000.

Get Abcam alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ABCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $21.12 on Friday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.