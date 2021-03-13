Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Declines By 54.2%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 11th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AeroCentury stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 151,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,704. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroCentury stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

