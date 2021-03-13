Short Interest in Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Declines By 51.2%

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 11th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS:ALKHF opened at C$0.08 on Friday. Alaska Hydro has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 million and a P/E ratio of -37.54.
About Alaska Hydro
