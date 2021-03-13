Short Interest in Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Declines By 51.2%

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 11th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ALKHF opened at C$0.08 on Friday. Alaska Hydro has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 million and a P/E ratio of -37.54.

About Alaska Hydro

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It focuses on the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

