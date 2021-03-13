Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Rises By 92.3%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. 2,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

