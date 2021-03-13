Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Decreases By 48.4%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

