Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Drops By 66.7%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:MCI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.54. 15,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,769. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

