Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Decreases By 49.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $21.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

