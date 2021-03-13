Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Drops By 67.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 137,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,977. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

