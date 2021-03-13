Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Drops By 70.2%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MVT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 17,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,949. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.