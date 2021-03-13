Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Drops By 58.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MIY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,150. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 82,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 52,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

