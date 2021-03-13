Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Drops By 58.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MIY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,150. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
