Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Decreases By 48.5%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 11th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE BST opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

