Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declines By 58.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.50.

Britvic stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $24.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.82%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

