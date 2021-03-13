Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Grows By 85.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BCUCY stock remained flat at $$21.90 on Friday. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCUCY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

