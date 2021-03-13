Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Declines By 59.5%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the February 11th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.

Shares of BZLFF stock remained flat at $$31.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

