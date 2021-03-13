Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Declines By 50.9%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

