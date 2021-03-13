Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Declines By 50.9%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CCM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.89.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
