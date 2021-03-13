Short Interest in Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Drops By 50.0%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYVF remained flat at $$58.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.
About Crystal Valley Financial
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.