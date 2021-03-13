Short Interest in Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Drops By 50.0%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYVF remained flat at $$58.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, home, personal, mortgage, construction, and home equity loans; and commercial loans and lines, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.